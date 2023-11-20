Ecomaine is accepting nominations for its 2024 Eco-Excellence Awards to honor recycling, sustainability and waste diversion advocates in Maine who are creating more sustainable models of living in their communities.

Nominations are open Jan. 17. Nominees can be businesses, schools, nonprofits, municipalities or staff, or individuals. Award recipients will be selected based on the effectiveness, increased awareness, community impact and ease of replication of their sustainability programs or initiatives, according to an ecomaine news release.

In 2023, Yarmouth resident David Ertz received an Eco-Excellence Award for his work on sustainability as part of the town’s Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability.

