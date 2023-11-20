Town Pride, a Yarmouth wholesale company specializing in customized apparel and gear, opened its first brick and mortar store Saturday at the Shoppers Village plaza on Route 1.

Tamara Moran of Yarmouth started the company in 2021, after her teenage daughter missed out on a chance to buy a Yarmouth sweatshirt.

“There was no place to buy anything cool with ‘Yarmouth’ on it,” Moran told The Forecaster. “We decided to start an online store to sell cool Yarmouth stuff.”

With a background in wholesale retail, Moran decided to turn Town Pride into a wholesale company. It sells everything from sweatshirts and tote bags to travel mugs and stadium chairs, emblazoned with the names of towns, states, teams or organizations, slogans and other designs.

“It took off,” she said.

Over the past two years, Town Pride has sold its U.S.-made products in all 50 states, including at the majority of the national parks.

“We sell a lot of products and they go to a lot of different stores, but we’re never there when they get sold,” she said. With the new retail shop, “we’ll be able to see how excited customers are.”

The Yarmouth store not only gives customers the opportunity to buy goods to show off their own town pride, it also allows the company to give back locally.

“We focus on empowering women and minorities and giving back,” she said. “We talk a lot in our company about giving back.”

Donating to food insecurity programs in the Yarmouth community is the store’s goal now and throughout 2024, she said. At last weekend’s grand opening, Town Pride gave shoppers 20% off their purchases if they donated to Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors or brought a bag of food valued at $20 or more for the Yarmouth Community Food Pantry.

“We are grateful for Town Pride’s support during their opening weekend,” Yarmouth Community Food Pantry Steering Committee member Anne Ball said. “The Yarmouth Community Food Pantry serves over 60 families a month and we rely on the generosity of local businesses and community members for support.”

