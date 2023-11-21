Thanks to those who have mentioned this series to me in the past week and specifically those who mentioned a story or two that really connected with them — it’s always fulfilling as the writer to get that feedback. It’s also important to continue to spread good news and things we’re thankful for during a time when so many can be near peak stress levels.

With that, many of you may know that this week has been all about the Midcoast Tree Festival for our chamber, as we partner with Spectrum Generations and All Saints Parish at the St. John Community Center in Brunswick for this annual holiday fundraiser. The event runs the weekend before and after Thanksgiving. As this event continues to grow, it takes more collaboration with businesses, organizations and community members to make it such a success, and as I write this a few days before Thanksgiving, I find myself being very thankful for all of them.

Therefore, this week, here is “Lots to Be Thankful For: The Midcoast Tree Festival Edition.”

A record-breaking first weekend

The 5th Annual Maine Tree Festival just had its largest opening weekend ever, and that is due in large part to the returning organizations that created incredible tree spaces and the new organizations who are part of the MTF for the first time. The MTF broke records for most number of tree spaces (50; old record was 41) and highest amount of gifts (over $58,000; record was $44,000), and we set the mark for first weekend ticket sales (thanks in part to this past Saturday being our second busiest day ever).

I’m so thankful that the businesses and organizations in our region have embraced this event. If I listed them all individually, it would fill the rest of this column, so instead, I’ll suggest that you log on to the Midcoast Tree Festival Facebook page and look at the tree videos to see each tree and hear about who sponsored it. Between the tree spaces, the sponsorships and the donations, there are nearly two dozen businesses who have been with us since the first year, and our return rate for businesses at this event is well over 80%, as once businesses participate, they want to do it again.

I do want to give a shout out to some of the new businesses this year as we can’t grow without new businesses engaging, too. Scarlet Begonias attended the festival last year and said, “We want to be part of this,” and this year, they combined with Bilodeau Insurance to create the “Our Lady of the Kitchen” tree. Changing Tide Estate Sales, a new business and new chamber member, heard about the event and jumped on board immediately — they’ve decorated an antique pagoda cabinet to look like a tree, and someone will go home with this gorgeous piece.

Also, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick opted to forgo a wreath this year and have created their “Bigger Together” tree space. Lunar Mist Farm from Litchfield had participated through their sister business in the past and made their own tree this year. The Brunswick Hotel went from a donation to their own Candyland-inspired tree space this year. And that’s just a few of the spaces. Each tree space has a story, and we’re grateful for those that have been with us from the start and for our first timers, too.

Care and companionship in tree building

Businesses clearly have put a lot of thought and effort in crafting these unique spaces. I’m thankful not only for the graciousness of the groups who have given so many gifts but also the time, effort and care they put into their spaces. These creators went the extra mile in adding the flourishes to make their spaces shine. Midcoast Federal Credit Union didn’t need to stream a fireplace on their 40-inch television to make their living room scene even quainter, but they did. Pine Tree Catering and Cook’s Lobster & Ale House didn’t need to spend two-plus hours decorating their space, but they did, and the results show.

Also, the two days of setup are really special. One person brought their mom to the setup, and after a tough autumn, the person pulled me aside and said, “This is the most my mom has smiled in months because of all of these trees.” Also, Hammond Lumber and Midcoast Federal Credit Union made a night of it with numerous employees coming into help set up while pumping Christmas tunes. It brings joy and it brings people together, and isn’t that what the season is all about?

Wreaths from our nonprofits

There are also wreaths that we get donated from many local nonprofits that can be won, and they are simply gorgeous this year. Each wreath promotes an organization and the season, and a dozen lucky winners of the wreaths will be chosen on Sunday. Just like our trees, we have organizations that have made wreaths for us since year one, and others that are new this year — thank you for your participation.

Our tree squad trees

Finally, I want to give thanks to our tree squad trees and volunteers. Our tree squad is hired by businesses who may not have time to set up a tree but want to participate. Many businesses are stretched and don’t have the capacity. It would be so easy for these businesses to just say, “Sorry, we can’t participate,” but instead, they say things like “We’d like to hire the tree squad, here’s a check — could we do a camping theme?” Then people like me, Shannon, Anthony, Brittany, Barb, Bethany, Jen and others set the trees up and make them beautiful.

Join us this weekend to see it for yourself: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with winners drawn around 3 p.m.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

