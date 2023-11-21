Mount Ararat Middle and High Schools, Woodside Elementary, and Williams-Cone Elementary of Topsham sheltered in place Tuesday morning due to a heavy police presence on Elm Street.

All schools have since lifted the shelter in place order. Police say that there is no threat to the public.

“The police matter is resolved, and schools have resumed normal activity,” MSAD75 Superintendent Heidi O’Leary wrote in a statement sent just after 10:30 a.m.

Williams-Cone Elementary, located off Perkins St. is less than a quarter mile from Elm Street.

Police declined to release further information about the incident on Elm Street, but said they would say more later in the day Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: