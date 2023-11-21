Peppino D’Agostino’s music continues to resonant in Boothbay Harbor’s Opera House, though it’s been several years since his last performance on the historic stage. On Friday, Dec. 1, this acclaimed Italian fingerstyle guitarist returns to Maine to perform at the Opera House.

The Chicago Tribune says “D’Agostino plays steel-string guitar with virtuosity and complexity. … Influences are as far-flung as the flamenco work of Paco de Lucia and the pop sensibility of the Beatles, evident in the songs he’s written, which brim with memorable melodies.” He’s been called “one of the most capable composers among fingerstyle guitarists” by Acoustic Guitar Magazine.

Lofty praise for his talents come from musicians including guitar legend Leo Kottke, who says “Peppino writes wonderful guitar pieces. He’s one of my favorite composers for this cranky instrument. Plus, he’s a tone player. I love his sound…he gets the resin and the wood.”

A native of Italy, D’Agostino has made his considerable international mark as a musical artist on the guitar since he arrived in America 35 years ago. In 2017 Guitar Player listed him as one of the 50 transcendent superheroes of the acoustic guitar. The CD, “Every Step of The Way,” was awarded by Acoustic Guitar’s People’s Choice Awards with a Bronze medal for Best Acoustic Album of All Time. His signature Seagull acoustic guitar has been voted among the ten best signature guitars by Guitar Player magazine.

Peppino gives guitar workshops, master classes, and seminars worldwide. Top leading publishers such as Truefire, Alfred Publishing, Hal Leonard, and Acoustic Guitar Magazine Books have published his compositions and instructional methods.

To date, Peppino has recorded 19 CD’s, performed in over thirty-five countries at international festivals and concert halls. He has shared the stage with such greats as Larry Carlton, Eric Johnson, Tommy Emmanuel, Leo Kottke, Martin Taylor, Roland Dyens, David Tanenbaum, and many more.

Advance discounted tickets for this evening are $25 from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling (207) 633-5159. Regular tickets are $30 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door. Doors for seating open at 7 pm, Peppino D’Agostino goes on stage at 7:30 pm.

Peppino D’Agostino marks the first of several December concerts at the Opera House including Nova Scotia’s Coig presenting their Celtic Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 2, An Irish Solstice with internationally acclaimed Lunasa on Saturday, Dec. 9, a community Carole Sing with Kevin Kiley and Friends on Dec. 20 and the final concert of the 2023 season on Friday, Dec. 29 featuring Ellis Paul & Friends.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: