Police have identified a set human remains found in Ellsworth last week as a 43-year-old man who went missing last year.

Anson Snowdeal, 43, of Sullivan, was last seen leaving a family member’s apartment on foot on Feb. 8, 2022, according to Maine State Police. He was identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner this week.

Police say Snowdeal “disappeared voluntarily” and was avoiding efforts to be found. Police have not released the cause or manner of his death, but said Tuesday they don’t believe it was the result of criminal conduct.

Commercial land surveyors discovered the remains in the woods off Red Bridge Road in Ellsworth on Nov. 14. and notified police shortly before 9 a.m., state police said.

Related Headlines Human remains discovered in Ellsworth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: