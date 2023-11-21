Bath Iron Works on Monday announced it was awarded a $58 million U.S. Navy contract for services for new destroyers through 2024.

The Lead Yard Support (LYS) contract is to provide configuration management, logistics, supply chain, engineering and design services. It includes four option years which, if exercised, would bring the total value of the contract to $419 million.

“BIW continues to provide engineering, design and supply chain expertise to the U.S. Navy in support of the most successful shipbuilding program in the history of the U.S. Navy,” BIW President Chuck Krugh said in a statement. “Our LYS team is currently performing major upgrades to the 10 recently awarded DDG 51 Arleigh Burke destroyers as part of the FY23 multi-year contract award. This ensures the U.S. Navy receives the most advanced DDG 51 class ships from the new construction building yards as they enter the fleet.”

Bath Iron Works over the summer was awarded a contract to build three more destroyers in addition to the nine ships that are in various stages of production. The ships, which are the only vessels BIW builds, are commonly referred to as the backbone of the Navy’s fleet. In October, the crew of the Bath-built USS Carney shot down a barrage of missiles and drones in the Red Sea that American officials said were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen, possibly aimed at targets in Israel. Last week, the crew of the Bath-built USS Thomas Hudner shot down a drone in the Red Sea that American officials also suspect was launched by the Houthis in support of Hamas.

BIW competes with Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi to build Arleigh Burke-class destroyers; they are the only shipyards that fabricate the warships.

