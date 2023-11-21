Topsham police said Tuesday there’s no risk to the public after a death at River Landing Senior Housing Apartments. The heavy police response prompted several Topsham schools to tell students and staff to shelter in place briefly Tuesday morning.

The department says it has a “person of interest” in custody after police responded to a reported assault at 29 Elm St. and found someone dead around 9:30 a.m. Police declined to release the name of the deceased or the person of interest.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, according to a Topsham police news release. Police declined to release any further information Tuesday afternoon.

Mt. Ararat Middle and High schools, Woodside Elementary, and Williams-Cone Elementary of Topsham sheltered in place Tuesday morning during the first stages of the police response.

“The police matter is resolved, and schools have resumed normal activity,” Maine School Administrative District 75 Superintendent Heidi O’Leary wrote in a statement sent just after 10:30 a.m.

Williams-Cone Elementary, located off Perkins Street, is less than a quarter mile from Elm Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: