More than 2,400 southern Maine and midcoast homes were without power Wednesday morning.

Central Maine Power reported a majority of the outages in Cumberland County, according to a list updated shortly after 8 a.m. There were nearly 1,400 people without power in Cape Elizabeth and almost 730 in South Portland.

CMP reported at least 300 homes in Lincoln County were without power, along with a handful of homes in York and Franklin counties.

The company updates its outage list regularly.

The National Weather Service says another one to two inches of rain before 5 p.m. is possible, and to expect wind gusts that could get as high as 30 miles per her hour.

