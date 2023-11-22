More than 2,400 southern Maine and midcoast homes were without power Wednesday morning.
Central Maine Power reported a majority of the outages in Cumberland County, according to a list updated shortly after 8 a.m. There were nearly 1,400 people without power in Cape Elizabeth and almost 730 in South Portland.
CMP reported at least 300 homes in Lincoln County were without power, along with a handful of homes in York and Franklin counties.
The company updates its outage list regularly.
The National Weather Service says another one to two inches of rain before 5 p.m. is possible, and to expect wind gusts that could get as high as 30 miles per her hour.
