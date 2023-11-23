Breaking with more than 15 years of tradition, Pejepscot History Center will hold its popular Santa Day event at Brunswick’s Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum this year to celebrate 40 years of operation.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 226 Maine St., at the intersection with Potter Street. Limited parking is available in the museum parking lot along Potter Street.

“We are excited to welcome people of all ages into the General’s home for this year’s Santa Day,” said Larissa Vigue Picard, Director of the history center. “It doesn’t matter what age you are. All are welcome. The entire downstairs will be decorated for visitors to enjoy and volunteers will be on hand to share information about the family. Santa will be in the formal double parlor with the family’s gorgeous blue-silk furniture. It should make for some fun photo opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Bowdoin College’s a capella women’s group, Miscellania, will sing carols in the lobby. Santa will give out candy canes to children, and light refreshments will be available for all.

Everything in the Chamberlain Museum shop will be on sale at 20% off (except used books). New PHC memberships are also 20% off.

More information is available at pejepscothistorical.org/events, or by calling PHC at (207) 729-6606.

