The Portland and Deering high school football teams renewed their Thanksgiving rivalry for the 111th time on Thursday morning at Fitzpatrick Stadium, with Portland winning 27-0.

It marks the second straight year that Portland shut out Deering in the annual exhibition game after playing in the state championship game. Portland leads the Thanksgiving series, 62-42-7.

Portland players celebrated the victory by hoisting teammate Reegan Buck after the game. Buck, a senior wide receiver and safety, was having an outstanding season before a broken collarbone ended it prematurely.

This year’s game was the first Thanksgiving matchup for the two head coaches: Portland’s Sean Green and Deering’s Brendan Scully. The contest marks the only high school football game played in Maine on Thanksgiving.

Photos by Ben McCanna of the Portland Press Herald.

