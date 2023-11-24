Photo gallery: Monument Square Christmas tree is all aglow
Portland’s Christmas tree arrived in Monument Square on November 15th after making the journey over the Veterans Memorial Bridge from its home in South Portland. A 50-foot blue spruce grown at 35 Lubec St. in South Portland was chosen to stand in Monument Square during the holidays, according to a news release from the city of Portland.
People react as the Monument Square holiday tree lights up for the first time on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Dancers from the Stillson School of Irish Dance perform at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Bryan Plourde holds his wife Natasha’s puppy, Brooks, while waiting for the Monument Square holiday tree lighting on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Kids touch an ice sculpture at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
A woman dressed as Elsa from the movie Frozen greets kids at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Frozen was shown in the square before the tree lighting ceremony began. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
A group of kids watch Frozen before the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Alex Kruger dons holiday glasses at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Laura Lynn, who works in public relations for HP Hood, sets out free eggnogs from Hood at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Megan Drew, far right, stands with her husband Matt Drew, and their children, Lucy Drew, 15, far left, and Vivian Drew, 13, at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Winona Blacker, 4, sits on her father Patrick Blacker’s shoulders while she watches Frozen before the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
People watch dancers from the Stillson School of Irish Dance perform at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
