People react as the Monument Square holiday tree lights up for the first time on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Dancers from the Stillson School of Irish Dance perform at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Bryan Plourde holds his wife Natasha’s puppy, Brooks, while waiting for the Monument Square holiday tree lighting on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Kids touch an ice sculpture at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

A woman dressed as Elsa from the movie Frozen greets kids at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Frozen was shown in the square before the tree lighting ceremony began. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

A group of kids watch Frozen before the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Alex Kruger dons holiday glasses at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Laura Lynn, who works in public relations for HP Hood, sets out free eggnogs from Hood at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Megan Drew, far right, stands with her husband Matt Drew, and their children, Lucy Drew, 15, far left, and Vivian Drew, 13, at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Winona Blacker, 4, sits on her father Patrick Blacker’s shoulders while she watches Frozen before the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

People watch dancers from the Stillson School of Irish Dance perform at the Monument Square holiday tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

filed under:
Christmas 2023, Christmas tree, monument square, portland maine
