BASKETBALL

Jordan Schakel capped a 23-point performance by making a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining, lifting the Maine Celtics to a 111-108 win over the Greensboro Swarm in a G League game Friday afternoon in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It’s the fourth straight victory for Maine after opening the season with two losses.

Schakel’s 3-pointer gave Maine a 110-108 lead. DJ Steward, who also finished with 23 points, added a free throw with one second left.

JD Davison (15 points), Jordan Walsh (14), Neemias Queta (11) and Nathan Knight (10) also scored in double figures for the Celtics.

TENNIS

Advertisement

DAVIS CUP: Alex de Miñaur and Alexei Popyrin put Australia back into the Davis Cup final for a second straight year by winning their singles matches in a 2-0 victory over Finland in Malaga, Spain.

Serbia and Italy will meet Saturday in the other semifinal match.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: South Africa’s Nikhil Rama rose to the top of the leaderboard at the Joburg Open, shooting an 8-under 62 in the second round in Johannesburg.

Rama, who is ranked No. 1,214, made an eagle and six birdies in his 10th European tour event. He had a 13-under 127 total and a one-shot lead over Thriston Lawrence, another South African.

AUSTRALIAN PGA: Cam Smith missed the cut in his title defense after slumping to 9-over 78 in the second round in Brisbane, Australia, leaving him 21 shots behind leader Min Woo Lee.

Advertisement

Lee was at 12 under after a 5-under 66. Adam Scott was next at 11 under after shooting 65 in the second round.

SOCCER

GERMANY: Harry Kane scored again to lead Bayern Munich to the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 win at Cologne.

The England forward took his tally to 18 goals in 12 league games and put the pressure on early season leader Bayer Leverkusen, which can reclaim first place Saturday with a win at Werder Bremen.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s game at Galatasaray next week after UEFA confirmed a one-match ban.

Rashford was sent off for “rough play” following a challenge on Elias Jelert in United’s 4-3 loss against Copenhagen earlier this month.

United is in last place in Group A and would be eliminated if it loses to Galatasaray.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous