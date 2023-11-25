The New England Patriots have waived quarterback Will Grier, according to a report ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move comes one day before the team’s game against the New York Giants, with questions about who will start at quarterback for the Patriots.

New England is coming off a crushing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany in which Mac Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe in the closing minutes. In the days since, the Patriots have yet to publicly commit to a starting quarterback.

Grier has not played in a game for the Patriots. He was acquired in September, claimed off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad, but has been behind both Jones and Zappe on the depth chart.

SAINTS: New Orleans placed top cornerback Marshon Lattimore on injured reserve and elevated newly signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul from the practice squad to the active roster.

The roster move opens the possibility for Pierre-Paul to play Sunday in Atlanta. But it also means that Lattimore, who hurt his ankle in Minnesota in Week 10, will miss at least the next four games. He’s eligible to return for a Dec. 21 game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

That is also the first game for which Saints receiver Michael Thomas could be eligible after being placed on injured reserve earlier this week because of a knee injury.

Lattimore has one interception, eight passes defensed and two tackles for loss this season. Thomas’ 39 catches for 448 yards both rank third on the club. He has one touchdown catch.

Pierre-Paul, a 34-year-old, 13-year veteran, has not played this season. However, he started 13 games for Baltimore in 2022, when he had three sacks, five tackles for losses and an interception.

JETS: Tim Boyle is getting another chance to lead the New York Jets’ offense.

And Aaron Rodgers is back in the facility on a regular basis – pondering and working toward his return to the field.

The entire team certainly could use a spark – or at least some sliver of optimism – after a dark Black Friday performance.

The Jets lost their fourth straight, 34-13 to the Miami Dolphins, with the lasting image being Jevon Holland intercepting and returning Boyle’s failed Hail Mary throw 99 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first half.

“Just a very unfortunate event that took place,” Coach Robert Saleh said Saturday.

That has been a recurring theme for the Jets (4-7) since Rodgers went down with a torn left Achilles tendon just four snaps into his debut with the team.

Zach Wilson was ineffective and, at times, downright bad in nine starts. So the Jets turned to Boyle, who was 27 of 38 for 179 yards and a TD with two interceptions in his first start since the 2021 season. He was sacked seven times and threw only four passes of 10 yards or more.

He’ll be under center again for New York’s next game at home against Atlanta on Dec. 3. The Jets also have backup Trevor Siemian on the roster.

