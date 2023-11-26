Tedford Housing, which runs the Midcoast’s only homeless shelter in Brunswick, has a new executive director.

Andrew Lardie, who has served as the organization’s interim executive director since April, this month was promoted to the permanent post. He replaced Rota Knott, who left to become executive director of the Acadia Family Center.

“Andrew Lardie is the right person to lead Tedford Housing at this time of great challenge and change,” Toni Kemmerle, president of Tedford’s board, said in a statement. “His dedication to Tedford’s mission is unquestioned. His energy and his ability to build coalitions will serve Tedford well as we work to construct our new facility and expand our services.”

Lardie, 42, of Brunswick, previously served as president of Tedford’s Board of Directors. He was the associate director of the McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College from 2013 to 2021 and more recently served as the community outreach and extended-learning opportunity coordinator at the Brunswick School Department. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and was a first-generation college student, earning a bachelor’s degree from Reed College in Oregon and a master’s degree from Emory University in Georgia.

Lardie in recent months has been raising money for Tedford’s new shelter on Thomas Point Road. Currently, Tedford operates a 16-bed adult shelter in a 100-year-old building and a six-family shelter in Brunswick. The new shelter will have 24 adult beds and 40 family beds. The organization has raised about 65% of the money needed for the $8.3 million project.

“This year I’ve been talking to so many people across the southern Midcoast – nonprofit partners, employers, public servants and community members,” Lardie said. “They all tell me the same thing: Tedford offers a safety net that no one else offers, and that more and more of our neighbors need. As soon as Tedford adds capacity to enable more people to get back on their feet when they lose their housing, the improved quality and stability of their lives will ripple throughout our communities.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: