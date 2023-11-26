DENMARK — Police are investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found at a Fuller Lane residence Saturday afternoon by Oxford County sheriff’s deputies.

Maine State Police have one person in custody who police say was the caretaker of the deceased, according to a Sunday evening news release.

Tzara Jones, 53, of Denmark was charged with two counts of murder and was transported to the Oxford County Jail where she will be arraigned Monday in Oxford District Court.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said in a message that deputies were attempting to execute a welfare check around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fuller Lane residence. After being denied access to the home by Jones, deputies were forced to obtain a search warrant. After getting the warrant and searching the residence, they found two deceased people in the home with Jones, he said.

The sheriff’s office alerted Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and deputies transported Jones to a hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the press release.

“We cannot release details about the cause or manner of death at this time,” Wainwright said, “but want to emphasize there is no threat to the public.”

The two bodies, whom police have not yet identified, were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and an autopsy was performed later Sunday. The autopsy confirmed the deaths were the result of homicide.

