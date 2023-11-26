Anyone who’s paying attention can see that Israel isn’t just trying to get rid of Hamas, it is trying to get rid of the Palestinian people, bombing hospitals and schools and refugee camps. This isn’t a war it’s conducting, it’s mass murder. And deep, deep shame on the United States for supporting it.

John Manderino
Scarborough

