It seems I continue to live in a country unwilling to change gun ownership laws. Like me, you heard the reports of the Lewiston killer being found and, like me, you breathed a sigh of relief. I feel appreciation, especially to Rep. Jared Golden, for expressing the guilt he and I share in allowing America’s gun laws to go unchanged. My guilt is older and longer, and his has occasioned recent reversal.

I hunted as a young man, and am sure that there is no justification for assault weapons, nor for large magazines, nor high-caliber bullets in North America. As Bill Nemitz powerfully suggested, we should all join Congressman Golden in admitting our need for legislation to deny any ownership of these weapons. Let us all pledge that the need for simple action is required, now more than ever, and that nothing should deter us from so doing. Both of our senators should be on notice. We should all join Golden, Pingree and Mills in leading state and federal leaders to act. They need to act now.

While there are a whole batch of ancillary laws further connected to gun ownership, which may limit or prescribe firearm usage, they seem to be frivolous additions that are not as useful as a total ban. No, they won’t prevent scores of mass shootings, but they just might go toward eliminating those losses which have become a vile epidemic looming over the American soul.

Lee Van Dyke

Portland

