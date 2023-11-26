As Donald Trump continues to push the boundaries of decency and normal discourse in his public comments, and his supporters continue to defend his constitutional right to protected speech, it occurs to me that we are having the wrong discussion here. I am reminded of something I learned a long time ago: just because you have the right to do something doesn’t mean that it’s right to do.

Denigrating, ridiculing, name-calling, insulting, dehumanizing, threatening, misrepresenting, lying and bullying may all be protected speech, but do we really think it’s OK for anyone, much less someone seeking to be president, to act in this way? Attacking his perceived enemies so personally and crudely? Using juvenile nicknames and gross exaggerations to paint those who dare to oppose him as unfair and biased? Lying to the point of absurdity as to the credentials, abilities and personal agendas of those he disagrees with? None of this is OK. Whether or not he has a right to act this way shouldn’t be the point.

I would think most of us would agree that it would not be acceptable if our friends or families behaved in this way. So why are people excusing and normalizing such irresponsible, immature, disrespectful and potentially dangerous speech from a candidate who is seeking one of the highest offices in the world?

Doug Zlatin

Falmouth

