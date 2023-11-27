I have two problems with the recent letter from an analyst at the Italic Institute of America, regarding his horror that this paper would feature an actor from the movie “The Godfather” (“Letter to the editor: Spare us your fetishization of ‘The Godfather,'” Nov. 10).

First, when did Italians get so sensitive? My Italian friends, in a Detroit parochial school, joked about the many real Mafia connections in the neighborhood, saying that they provided steady business for many Italian-run funeral parlors in the neighborhood. Jokes, yes, but the Mafia kids and the funeral parlor kids did have better clothes than most of us.

Second, and way more objectionable, is the attempt to equate anti-Italian prejudice to what Black folks have suffered in America for several centuries. Many Italians, like other immigrant groups, had a rough go. But they came here mostly of their own volition and were paid for their work, and were not systematically excluded from jobs or education or professions or housing choice. Yes, the KKK opposed Catholics, which largely affected Italian and Irish and Polish and Mexican immigrants, but those groups never faced the extent of threat that still hangs over African Americans.

Sure, “The Godfather” presented, and even created, some stereotypes about Italians. But we don’t see them suffer the current-day harm faced by Jews or Muslims or Asians who, along with Black people, see real prejudice and even active violence. Mr. Dal Cerro and his institute should find some real issues. Or get over themselves.

Joseph O’Donnell

Portland

