PORTLAND – Corinne Mary Gallant Keeley died at home on Nov. 18, 2023, at the age of 93, after a brief illness that was kept watch by her loving family. She was born in Portland on Dec. 22, 1929, the daughter of Arthur Gallant and Bessie Corinne Russell.

She grew up in Steep Falls and graduated from Standish High School in 1947. She met the love of her life in 1948, John “Jack” Keeley, at a dance at the Westbrook Grange. They married on May 21, 1949 at St. Dominic’s Church in Portland and began a 65-year marriage together. They made their home on Maine Avenue in North Deering, Portland, and started their large family. They welcomed their first child in 1950, a ninth child by 1961, and their tenth child in 1968!

Connie spent her days taking care of her large family, from packing lunches to laundry, cleaning, and sewing clothes, and she always made sure there was a warm meal around that big kitchen table. Not only did she care for her own ten children, but she also took in a nephew, and cared for her mother-in-law and her parents when they needed assistance. As if that wasn’t enough, she also taught CCD, sold Avon, and took voice lessons to become an accomplished Mezzo Soprano.

As a vocalist, she was a member of local voice clubs, including the MacDowell Club and the Rossini Club. She was also a member of the St. Joseph’s Church Choir, St. Patrick’s Church Choir, and sang with a group of dear friends that performed at various elderly facilities. She sang at numerous weddings and funerals, and was praised for her beautiful voice.

After her children had grown, she went to school to become a CNA. She worked at St. Joseph’s Manor for a number of years as a CNA, and then became an activity assistant and assisted the residents with games, arts and crafts, and entertainment during their stay. She volunteered with Sr. Thelma Bouchard in Portland, who helped those suffering from HIV/AIDS, by driving folks to appointments and helping with other daily activities. She was also a member of The Female Samaritan’s, a philanthropic organization founded in 1828. She continued with volunteer work after her retirement and well into her 80s. When she could no longer be physically present in these activities, she knitted prayer shawls and donated them to St. Joseph’s Church, to be given to parishioners who were ill or dying. Her entire life revolved around charity and caring for others.

She and Jack had a large group of friends and family, and loved entertaining at their home. Year after year, they hosted holidays, anniversaries, birthdays, and the like. Jack’s passing in 2014 left a hole in Connie’s heart, but they have left an amazing legacy!

Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren adored and loved Mom, Nana, Nana Connie, and Connie Cornflakes! She had a glow about her when she talked to each and every one in her family, and made each one feel as though they were the most important part of her world.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her sister, Barbara Mitchell, and numerous in-laws.

She is survived by her 10 children, Kathleen (David) Moulton, John Keeley Jr., Julie (Stephen) Mercer, Margaret/Peggy (Pastor Don) Drake, Stephen (Janice) Keeley, Mary Teresa (Raymond) Lambert, Ann (Gregory) O’Donnell, Maureen (Cheryl) Keeley/Greaney, Barbara (Edward) Anania, and Daniel (Mary) Keeley; 28 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie Keeley; dear friends, Toni Feeney and Diane Procida; and many nieces and nephews who felt so welcomed and loved by Aunt Connie.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their kindness and help during the past few weeks. A special thank you to Caitlin and Tracy who by their gentle caring ways and thoughtful guidance helped us to care for our Mother when they couldn’t be there with her.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Keeley family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

in her memory

