GLENBURN – Stephen Atkinson, 70, passed away Nov. 21, 2023, with his loving wife of 40 years by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. John’s Catholic Church, 207 York St., Bangor. A reception will follow, details can be found on the Brookings-Smith website along with a full obituary, visit BrookingsSmith.com.