Keeley, Corinne Mary Gallant 93, of Portland, Nov. 18. Visit 4-7 p.m., Nov. 28, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Nov. 29, St. Pius X Church, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Keeley, Corinne Mary Gallant 93, of Portland, Nov. 18. Visit 4-7 p.m., Nov. 28, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. ...
Keeley, Corinne Mary Gallant 93, of Portland, Nov. 18. Visit 4-7 p.m., Nov. 28, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Nov. 29, St. Pius X Church, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.