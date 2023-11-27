HALLOWELL — The city manager was recently reprimanded in a letter from the City Council over his initial response to a complaint brought by the Hallowell Pride Alliance about the fire department not providing traffic and safety coverage for the alliance’s annual parade.

Responding to the concerns raised by the Pride Alliance this past summer, City Manager Gary Lamb had written in an email: “Fire department members have their own opinions, family and work schedules, and it is their right to not participate and not work on the weekend. Different citizens have different opinions on how they approach LGBTQ issues as you know well.”

The City Council called an executive session last month to discuss Lamb’s response. Mayor George Lapointe said that after a discussion, the council issued a letter to Lamb, “talking about the tone of his response and the language he used.” Lapointe declined to release the letter, saying it was a confidential personnel matter, but he described it Monday as being disciplinary and said it sets up a process for further action if Lamb’s behavior is repeated in the future.

“City Council apologizes for the tone of the response to your correspondence by the City Manager,” Lapointe wrote in a Nov. 3 letter to the Pride Alliance. “His response was inappropriate in tone and content, and Council understands how hurtful it was to members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Meanwhile, Lapointe noted the steps the city is taking to remedy the situation: mandatory Diversity, Inclusivity, and Equality training for staff members, and ensuring parades are fully staffed to ensure public safety and traffic control.

City Council members met last week for a workshop to discuss adopting training for staff members and themselves.

“We are developing a Request for Proposals that will go out around next week asking people what they recommend for DEI training and how much will it cost,” Lapointe said.

The original complaint by the pride alliance claimed that the volunteer fire department was biased toward the LGBTQ+ community by declining to provide coverage for the alliance’s annual parade. City officials attributed the lack of coverage to miscommunication between the police and fire department, following Lamb’s initial reply.

Lamb declined to comment on the matter of the disciplinary action against him. He instead noted he has been directed by the City Council to ensure staff members complete training courses about sexual harassment and diversity — something that hasn’t been consistently focused on in the past.

Lamb added that he sat down with the chiefs of the fire and police department to discuss their cooperation for future events.

“The important thing is that we will treat all these events the same in preparation for it,” said Lamb. “We haven’t been doing the emergency planning that the police chief will be doing now. Volunteer firefighters will know about events weeks in advance instead of days or hours, which is what happened with the Pride Parade.”

The staffing for parades and other events will be the responsibility of Police Chief Chris Lewis. He will ensure that both departments are aware of the upcoming events and that each event is fully covered. If needed, he is authorized to hire staff members from other towns to staff up for an event or parade.

Part of the city’s response is also requiring all parades to have liability insurance. Getting liability insurance is an expensive and timely process, as proven earlier this year when the Halloween Parade was canceled because organizers failed to secure insurance.

Hallowell already allocates funds to the Old Hallowell Day Committee and the Pride Alliance to cover the costs of getting insurance. Lapointe has suggested the council also allocate up to $500 to offset insurance costs for the Mardi Gras and Halloween Parade.

“The council has sent that proposal to the Personnel and Policy Committee for refinement and expects to hear back before it’s time to plan for the Mardi Gras parade, which is the next big parade,” said Lapointe.

The Hallowell Pride Alliance on Nov. 19 responded to the letter by Lapointe with one of its own. The letter, signed by alliance President Alex AuCoin, and other board members of the Pride Alliance, asks various questions. Was their complaint against the fire department investigated? Had the town held interviews and discussions to see if the Hallowell Fire Department was biased? And why had it failed to assist with the Pride Parade for the past four years?

It goes on: “We appreciate your recognition of the ‘inappropriate and hurtful’ actions of your City Manager. However, this has limited value without a response from the actual individual who did them. Your letter merely acknowledges his wrongdoing without any real actions to ensure that similar issues do not occur in the future.”

