A coastal storm has knocked out power to more than 20,000 homes and businesses in southern Maine Monday morning.

The storm arrived overnight, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of 40 mph. The storm was expected to peak early this morning and taper off in most areas.

Central Maine Power was reporting more than 20,000 outages at 7 a.m., including 4,723 in Cumberland County, 4,567 in York County and 2,832 in Knox County.

Nearly all of the outages are in coastal towns, including 1,858 in Harpswell and 1,096 in Scarborough. In York County, there are 1,663 outages reported in Old Orchard Beach and 1,773 outages in Saco.

Versant reports 5,000 customers without power at 7 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: