Mike Vance has resigned as Cheverus High’s football coach after an eight-year stint that included an undefeated run to the 2021 eight-man Large School football championship.

The school announced Vance’s departure in a press release on Tuesday.

“Today, I announce my resignation from Cheverus football,” Vance said in the release. “I am extremely grateful for my 18 years in this community, and now it’s time for change. These years have been marked by a commitment to excellence from hundreds of high-character young men. We built strong relationships and shared the thrill of this great game together. I will cherish the memories we made.”

Vance, a Scarborough resident, was an assistant at Cheverus for 10 seasons, serving as defensive coordinator and junior varsity coach, helping the team win Class A titles in 2010 and 2011. In May 2016 he was hired to replace his mentor John Wolfgram as Cheverus’ head coach. Vance had played for Wolfgram at South Portland.

During Vance’s tenure as head coach, the private Catholic school played in four different divisions. The Stags stayed in Class A through the 2018 season, then moved to Class B for 2019. Expecting only about 30 players for the 2020 season, Cheverus announced it would move to eight-man about one month before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The 2020 season of tackle football was cancelled statewide. Cheverus went 8-0 in the eight-man ranks in 2021, finishing the season by not allowing a point over the final 22 quarters, including a 56-0 win in the state final against Waterville.

In 2022, Cheverus returned to 11-man football and moved into the Class C South. Vance took Cheverus to the playoffs each season, including this past year when the Stags went 6-3 overall, losing its playoff opener to Fryeburg Academy. Overall, Vance had a 39-27 record.

