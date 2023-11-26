Send questions/comments to the editors.
Varsity Maine
Meet the 2023 Varsity Maine fall All-State teams
We kick off the honors with our All-State golf team. In coming weeks, look for our All-State teams in cross country, volleyball, field hockey, girls' and boys' soccer, and football.
The junior won her third straight Class B girls' title this fall, continuing her progression as one of the state's best amateur players.
The senior finished off his career with his third straight Class B individual title while leading the Falcons to a runner-up finish.
Players of the Year Eli Spaulding and Jade Haylock lead our list of four seniors, five juniors and a sophomore.
