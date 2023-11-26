Varsity Maine Girls’ Golfer of the Year: Jade Haylock, Leavitt The junior won her third straight Class B girls' title this fall, continuing her progression as one of the state's best amateur players.

Varsity Maine Boys’ Golfer of the Year: Eli Spaulding, Freeport The senior finished off his career with his third straight Class B individual title while leading the Falcons to a runner-up finish.