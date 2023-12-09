Hannah Bickford, Gorham senior midfielder: The attacking midfielder fueled the Rams’ powerful offense, combining great speed with field vision to expertly read how to set up plays. “She can think a play or two ahead,” Kennebunk Coach Kayla Billings said. She totaled six goals and 19 assists, and will play at Division I Stonehill College next year.

Layla Conway, Skowhegan senior forward: A finalist for Miss Maine Field Hockey, Conway is the second all-time leading scorer in Skowhegan history with 90 goals. She totaled 25 goals and 10 assists this season, and showcased some of the best stick skills in the circle and finishing abilities in the state. She’ll play at Bentley University.

Advertisement

Lily Johnson, Cheverus senior midfielder: The winner of the Miss Maine Field Hockey award was the backbone for the state champion Stags. Johnson often played a defensive midfield role, but was also adept at setting up Cheverus’ potent attack and distributing on corners. She finished with 12 goals and 15 assists, and will play next at Boston University.

Lucy Johnson, Cheverus junior forward: Our selection as Varsity Maine Player of the Year for the second year in a row enjoyed a historic season, setting Maine’s all-time goal-scoring record and netting the winning goal in the final minute of the Class A championship game. She finished with 41 goals and nine assists this season, and was active on defense in the middle of the field.

Advertisement

Laney LeBlanc, Skowhegan senior midfielder/back: As versatile as any player in the state, LeBlanc has played all over the field. She can play up front and score, or in back and single-handedly break up a rush. “She has impeccable timing,” Mt. Ararat Coach Krista Chase said. The Miss Maine Field Hockey finalist had 14 goals and 13 assists, and will play at UNE.

Audrey Payeur, Sanford junior midfielder: Payeur, an all-SMAA first-teamer and All-New England pick, is constantly around the ball for the Spartans. She’s dangerous on the rush, a skilled finisher, and is also disruptive on the defensive end. She had 16 goals and 19 assists. “She’s controlling the field by herself,” Cheverus Coach Theresa Arsenault said.

Advertisement

Sydalia Savage, Skowhegan junior back: Few, if any, backs in the state combined Savage’s shutdown ability on defense with her knack for being involved in the offense. She finished with 13 goals and 10 assists, had a good shot on corners, and showed exceptional 1-on-1 defensive skills. “She’s a vacuum,” Winslow Coach Mary Beth Bourgoin said.

Bre Shorey, Belfast junior forward: The Lions were the best team in Class B during the regular season, and Shorey was the force in a potent offense. She scored 37 goals to go with 11 assists, and was named a first-team all-KVAC Class B pick. “She was ridiculously good,” Winslow’s Bourgoin said. “She’s the real deal.”

Advertisement

Sophie Smith, Yarmouth senior forward: The Western Maine Conference Player of the Year totaled 27 goals and 10 assists while leading the Clippers to the regional final as the top seed in Class B South. She was the team’s top scorer, but also a strong defensive player and passer, and her ball control and stick skills helped her excel in the midfield.

Trinity Valle, Noble senior goalie: The Knights’ success centered on their defense, and the first-team SMAA pick was a big reason why. Showcasing good athleticism, anticipation and range in front of the net, Valle helped Noble to the playoffs and finished with five shutouts, saving 90.8% of the shots she faced.

Advertisement

Madeline Wagner, Winthrop junior midfielder: Nobody in the state scored more goals this fall than Wagner, whose 47 were the fourth-highest total in Maine history according to the Maine Field Hockey Association. She scored 10 goals in four playoff games, including the winner in the Class C final. She’s sixth all-time with 98 career goals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Holly Daigle, Cony: In her 14th season with the Rams, Daigle led Cony to its first state championship game since 1995, upsetting undefeated Belfast in the B North final, 3-0. Daigle’s team, led by KVAC Class B Player of the Year Maci Freeman and 36 goals from Abby Morrill, could score in bunches and play tight defense, evidenced by 11 shutouts. They finished 15-2-1, scored 100 goals in 18 games, and were 4-0 in one-goal contests.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous