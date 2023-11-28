Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue crews extinguished an apartment fire Tuesday morning above The School House 1913 restaurant.

David Mercier, fire chief for Harpswell Neck, said that 25 firefighters responded to the call at 506 Harpswell Neck Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire, which appeared to be accidental, was extinguished by 10:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the blaze or during the efforts to put it out, but Mercier said there was water and heat damage to apartments on the building’s second floor. Damage to the restaurant below was minimal and the building is insured, he added.

The School House 1913 was a schoolhouse until the historic building’s conversion into a restaurant in the 1980s. Closed on Tuesdays, the restaurant is normally open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday. Restaurant owners could not be reached for comment Tuesday about whether The School House would be able to open Wednesday.

Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue, a volunteer department, has responded to 74 fire calls and 239 rescue calls so far this year, according to Mercier.

