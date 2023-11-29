Electricity customers in Maine will pay sharply lower supply prices next year after state regulators on Wednesday approved rates that reflect falling natural gas prices.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved a 2024 standard offer rate – the default supply for nine of 10 home and small-business customers who don’t contract for electricity with competitive energy providers – of 10.84 cents a kilowatt hour for Central Maine Power customers. That’s down 35% from current rates.

“We’re obviously very pleased to see prices drop meaningfully from where they were in calendar year 2023,” Commissioner Pat Scully said.

An average Maine home using 550 kilowatt hours a month would pay $59.57 for its energy supply under the new rate, down from $91.30.

For Versant Power’s residential customers, the PUC approved a 2024 rate of 11.29 cents, which is 24% less than current prices.

Natural gas is the dominant energy source for New England generators, which means its supply drives electricity prices.

The standard offer service represents the biggest and most volatile part of a household electric bill. The rates for electricity supply are separate from what CMP and Versant Power charge for delivering power to homes and businesses, though they are included in the monthly bills people see.

Falling energy demand during the pandemic helped cut offer rates to about 7 cents a kilowatt hour in 2020 and about 6 cents in 2021. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 roiled global natural gas markets and that nearly doubled rates. This year, standard offer rates rose to an unprecedented 17.6 cents a kilowatt hour in CMP’s service area, and more than 16 cents in Versant Power’s Bangor district, before a mid-year adjustment at the PUC trimmed them by a penny.

