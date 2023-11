Northern Light Health will have a flu and COVID vaccine clinic at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 4, in the Morrell Meeting Room.

Those who are insured should bring their insurance cards, and those who are uninsured will be covered under a grant through Agewise.

Participants may sign up at agewisemaine.org to reserve a spot. For more information, contact Spectrum Generations at 1-800-639-1553.

