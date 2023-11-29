Comedy

Friday 12/1

“The Depths of Wikipedia”: Live podcast, 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$35. auramaine.com

Friday 12/1-Sunday 12/3

“WFCP Home Time Radio Hour”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. $20, $10 students to age 22. fcponline.org

Saturday 12/2

Jon Rudnitsky: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $22 advance, $25 at door. chocolatechurcharts.org

Matt’s Pat’s Comedy Night: 8 p.m., Pat’s Pizza, 791 Route 1, Yarmouth. $15 advance, $20 at door. eventbrite.com

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 12/1-Sunday 12/31

“Holiday Offerings”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 12/2

“Flights of Fancy”: Emily Blaschke and Missy Dunaway, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Spiritual Ecology, Part 1”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 12/30

“Potato Chips and Ginger Ale”: Noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Frank Brockman Gallery, 68 Maine St., Brunswick.

Sparkle – Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 1/7

“Seeking Light: Plants from Shoreline to Canopy”: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. une.edu

Through 1/13

“The Littles”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

Through 2/2

“Long Dreams”: Jeane Cohen, Peter Burns, and Valerie Hegarty, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Monday 12/4

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)”: Rated PG-13, 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Residency” (2023) and director Q&A: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org

Wednesday 12/6

“It’s Basic” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 12/1

Schooner Fare: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $24-$27. chocolatechurcharts.org

Tom Rush, Matt Nakoa: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $50 advance, $60 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Gimme Gimme Disco: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$17 advance, $20 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Jarhead Fertilizer: 9 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org

The Music of Lady Gaga: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 12/2

Holiday flute concert and carols: 2 p.m., Islands Community Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road, Bailey Island. Free. facebook.com/IslandsCommunityChurchMaine

Cat and Mouse: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Dan Pelletier, Jessica Smucker: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$21. cadenzafreeport.com

Breakin’ Strings: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Hunter Hayes: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $30-$45. auramaine.com

The Mallett Brothers: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Masterstroke Queen Experience: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 12/2 & Sunday 12/3

Christmas at the Cathedral concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door; $10 students advance, $15 at door; free ages 12 and under. choralart.org

Sunday 12/3

Andy Happel’s Holiday Hootenanny: 2 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $13 ages 13 and under. thehillarts.me

Heather Pierson, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Karina Rykman, Coyote Island: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Mountain Goats: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $50-$60. auramaine.com

Tuesday 12/5

Oliver Hazard: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Wednesday 12/6

The Zoot Jumpers: 7 p.m., Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. mainecraftdistilling.com

King Buffalo, Handsome Jack: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 12/7

Darlingside: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tab Benoit; The Dirty Dozen Brass Band: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $35. auramaine.com

Friday 12/8

Michael Arnowitt: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$21. cadenzafreeport.com

Slambovian Circus of Dreams: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $27-$30. chocolatechurcharts.org

Mr. Sun, “Nutcracker Suite”: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $40 advance, $50 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

“Sink Maine Medical Debt” fundraiser: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10-$20 suggested donation. space538.org

“Taylor’s Version”: Taylor Swift dance party, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 12/1

“Monologue/Dialogue: Conversing through Dance”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. thehillarts.me

Friday 12/1-Sunday 12/3

“Alice in Wonderland”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Greely High School, 303 Main St., Cumberland. $10, $8 students and seniors. msad51.org

“Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $15, $12 students and seniors. showtix4u.com

Friday 12/1-Saturday 12/23

“Gifts of Christmas, a Musical”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. weekends, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Friday 12/1-Saturday 12/30

“Corduroy”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Saturday 12/2

“Dancestravaganza”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $29 at door. thehillarts.me

Through 12/3

“The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 7 p.m. additional performance Dec. 2, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $23-$78. mainestateballet.org

Wednesday 12/6 & Thursday 12/7

“Noisefloor”: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20-$65, $18 seniors, $10 students. statetheatreportland.com

Thursday 12/7-Sunday 12/17

“Twelfth Night, a Holiday Musical”: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Stevens Square, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland. $20 suggested donation. fenixtheatre.com

Friday 12/8-Saturday 12/16

“‘Twas the Night Before Burlesque”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 18-plus. vividmotion.org

Through 12/10

“White”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

