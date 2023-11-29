Holiday events

Friday 12/1

Gingerbread house building: 6 p.m., Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. $5 per gingerbread house. Registration required. tiny.cc/SCSEvents

Sparkle Celebration Parade of Lights: 6 p.m., Main Street, Freeport. visitfreeport.com

“Merry Mix and Mingle”: 6-8 p.m., fireworks at 7 p.m., American Legion Post 164, 65 Depot Road, Falmouth. Free. verymerryfalmouth.com

Friday 12/1 & Saturday 12/2

Elks Basket Extravaganza: Vendor fair, benefits A Company of Girls, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Santa visit at noon Saturday, Portland Elks Lodge 188, 1945 Congress St., Portland. 329-0845

Friday 12/1-Sunday 12/3

Winter Holiday Pop-up Fine Art Fair: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 600 Congress St., Portland. UMVAPortland@gmail.com

Saturday 12/2

Christmas Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 656 Route 1, Scarborough. 883-2814

Holiday Fine Art and Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Artascope, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth. artascope.org

Walnut Hill Holiday Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Westcustogo Hall and North Yarmouth Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. societyofsouthernmainecraftsmen.org

Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., People’s United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. 233-8870

Odd Fellows Holiday Craft Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Odd Fellows Building, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. woodfordscorner.org

Santa in the Park and Tree Lighting: 5-7:30 p.m., Scarborough Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org

Thursday 12/7

Maine Art Collective Holiday Party: Music, food, card making and more, 5-7 p.m., Maine Art Collective, 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Through 12/23

The Polar Express train rides: Various times, 49 Thames St., Portland. $35. mainenarrowgauge.org

Through 12/31

Two Sisters in Maine Artisan Fairs: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 124 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com

Books/Authors

Wednesday 12/6

Aaron Hamburger author talk: “Hotel Cuba,” 7 p.m., virtual via Zoom, hosted by Jewish Community Alliance. Free. mainejewish.org

Thursday 12/7

Round Robin poetry reading: With poets Kate Kearns, Meghan Sterling and Katherine Hagopian Berry, 6 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

Atticus Prinn author talk: “Foxtrot Algorithm,” 6:30 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“The Story Behind the Lobster Lady”: Alexandra S.D. Hinrichs and Jamie Hogan, author and illustrator talk, 6:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, Peaks Island branch. portlandlibrary.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays. Mechanic’s Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 200 Maine St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Bulletin Board

Friday 12/1

Osher School of Music Scholarship Gala: 5:30-9:30 p.m., McGoldrick Center, USM campus, 35 Bedford St., Portland. $125. usm.maine.edu/music

Monday 12/4

Free vaccine clinic: 10 a.m. to noon, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Reservation required. agewisemaine.org

Tuesday 12/5

Work permit clinic for asylum seekers: 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. Contact 331-7765 or miriam@hopeacts.org to make an appointment. portlandlibrary.com

Thursday 12/7

“Bids and Brews” fundraiser: Silent auction, benefits the Homeless Animal Rescue Team, 5:30-8 p.m., Maine Beer Company, 525 Route 1, Freeport. hartofme.org

Ongoing

Adult chess drop-in: 3 p.m., Saturdays. Bring your own chess board if you have one. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Bath ReStore: 1 Chandler Drive. 504-9340. habitat7rivers.org

Bellows Supportive Screaming Group: 7 p.m., second Friday, East End Beach, Portland; fourth Friday, Kettle Cove, Cape Elizabeth. renewcounselingme@gmail.com

Bingo: 7 p.m., Mondays, Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. facebook.com/vfwportlandmaine

Bridge: 1 p.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Cafe en Français French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

CareerCenter Services: 1:30-3:30 p.m., every other Tuesday. Book an appointment at 883-4723, option 4, or email askSPL@scarboroughlibrary.org. scarboroughlibrary.org

Chess Club: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Curtis Library Chess Club. All ages; children under age 8 must be accompanied by adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9-10:30 a.m., first Saturday, Coffee by Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland. Email portlandme@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Connected: 7 p.m., first Monday, nondenominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over. St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Guest speaker, light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386, allsaintsmaine.com

Conversational Spanish Group: 1 p.m., Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skill levels. Register at southportlandlibrary.com.

Critical Home Repair program: For low-income homeowners in Cumberland County. habitatportlandme.org and habitat7rivers.org

Down East Ship Model Guild: 1 p.m., second Thursday, American Legion Post 21, 200 Congress St., Bath. 751-2453, groups.io/g/DESMG

Figure drawing: 7 p.m., last Sunday, Hustle and Flow, 155 Brackett St., Portland. 18-plus. hustleflowstudio.com

Freeport American Legion: 5:30 p.m., second Thursday, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallett Drive. mainepost83@gmail.com

Hair Cuts with Margarita: 9 a.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. $10, proceeds go to the center. Appointments required. peopleplusmaine.org

Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

Loosen Up exercise classes: 9 a.m., Mondays and Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Mah-Jongg: 9 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: Self-guided historical Portland and South Portland tours, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave. 221-0047. restoreportlandmaine.org

Scarborough 55-plus Games and Gather: Coffee, snacks and games, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Fridays, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org

Senior Bingo: Noon, Mondays, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 55-plus, $2 at door, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org

Sketcher Group: 10 a.m. to noon, second Friday; sometimes fourth Friday. Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

Stump Trivia: 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. 6 p.m., Wednesdays, 125 Western Ave., Portland. sporcle.com/events

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m., Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row. peaceworksbrunswickme.org

Crafting

Thursdays 12/7 & 12/14

Simple hand-piecing: 6:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $100. mayostreetarts.org

Ongoing

A Common Yarn: Textile craftsmanship group, 1-3 p.m., Thursdays, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth Memorial Library. Email lnorman@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Calico Quilters: 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Contact lclark@bates.edu.

Craft Meetup: 4:30-6 p.m., Mondays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com

Fiber Arts Club: 10 a.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Library Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, hybrid on Zoom and in-person at Scarborough Public Library. Email ljnorvell@scarboroughlibrary.org or call 883-4723, option 5. scarboroughlibrary.org

Health

Ongoing

Free Age-Friendly Yoga Class: 11 a.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 9 p.m., Tuesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Living Well with Chronic Pain: Group workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required. Contact 800-620-6036, info@healthylivingforme.org or healthylivingforme.org.

Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30-2 p.m., second Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

YMCA: Free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Kids

Saturday 12/2

Bring Your Child to a Bookstore Day: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., author signing 2-4 p.m., books up to $10 free, Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Ongoing

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m., Saturdays, during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Music Fun with Miss Teresa: 11 a.m., Fridays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

OUT Maine free youth programs: Free youth LGBTQ+ programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth.

Paws and Read with Therapy Dogs: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. All ages. Call 865-3307 to sign up for a 15-minute session or go to freeportlibrary.com.

Play Me a Story: Theater performances and workshops for ages 4-10, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $15 for a month, or specific date options. portlandstage.org

Storytime for Children: Ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Storytime with Miss Robyn: Ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Storytime with Taylor: 10:15 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. freeportmaine.libcal.com

Teen Video Games: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. Fridays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Storytime at Merrill Memorial Library: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays for toddlers, Fridays for kids all ages, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Libraries

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: 4-8 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. 247 South Road, No. 3, Chebeague Island. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Cundy’s Harbor Library, Harpswell: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, to 7 p.m. Thursdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell. cundysharbor.me

Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, to 6 p.m. Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Curbside pickup available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com

Falmouth Memorial Library: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Freeport Community Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Library Drive, Freeport. freeportlibrary.com

Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Patten Free Library, Bath: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 33 Summer St., Bath. Homebound Delivery Service to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. 443-5141, ext. 23. patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service

Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Scarborough Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

South Portland Public Library: Main library (482 Broadway) open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Branch library (155 Wescott Road) open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays. southportlandlibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Topsham Public Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

Meals

Ongoing

Brunswick Meals on Wheels: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. For more services, call 729-0757. peopleplusmaine.org

Free community dinner: 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland. To volunteer, call 773-2423. deeringcentercommunitychurch.org

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: In-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 55 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, 725-2716. mchpp.org

Scarborough Weekly Senior Lunches: 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. $8 suggested donation. scarboroughmaine.org

Souper Supper at St. Mary’s: 5-7 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free. smary.org/souper-supper

The Sharing Table: Free food provided by MCHPP, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Parks & Nature

Ongoing

Explore Scarborough Trails: Explore local trails in Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org

Falmouth Land Trust: Guided hikes throughout the year, free. falmouthlandtrust.org/events

Guided Walks with Freeport Conservation Trust: Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. freeportconservationtrust.org

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: Free and open from dawn to dusk. No pets. maineaudubon.org/news

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: Information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: Maps to explore the state. nrcm.org

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: Hiking, gardening, workshops and more, free and open from dawn to dusk. wolfesneck.org

Recreation

Ongoing

American Legion Junior Archery Program: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, American Legion George T. Files Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. See Facebook page or contact 721-1172 or algtfpost20@gmail.com.

Bicycle safety classes, riding clinics: Bicycle Coalition of Maine, 38 Diamond St., Portland. Free. bikemaine.org

Maine By Foot: Maps of walking trails throughout Maine, including wheelchair-accessible trails. Can be filtered by town. mainebyfoot.com

Support

Ongoing

Al Anon: Alcohol addiction recovery resources. 1-888-4AL-ANON. findrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me

All-Recovery Meetings: Faith-based support for any recovery, noon Fridays, Portland Recovery Community Center, 102 Bishop St., Portland. youngpeopleinrecovery.org

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7. alz.org/maine

Dempsey Center: Classes, workshops and groups for cancer patients and others impacted. Free, registration required. Email registration@dempseycenter.org or call 877-336-7287. dempseycenter.org

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 8 a.m., Saturdays, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, Westbrook. Additional dates and meetings on Zoom. foodaddicts.org

Grief Walks: 6 p.m., first Monday, various locations in Greater Portland. $18. yogaforyourgrievingheart.com

Health Care and Frontline Workers: Free confidential coaching, wellness workshops and connection groups. 1-800-769-9819, workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email strengthenme@northernlight.org.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: Leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Support Line: For ages 13-24, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily. namimaine.org/teentextline

OUT Maine: Nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youths, connects at-risk youth with staff via phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Virtual meetings and in-person locations around the Midcoast. oamaine.org

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: Free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org, or call ​1-800-871-7741.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Weight loss support group, various locations and online. 729-6400, tops.org

The Yellow Tulip Project: Support and community for those with mental illnesses, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Walking with Moms in Need: 3 p.m., Fridays. Unplanned pregnancy support group and services. Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. 847-6885 or kim.palli@portlanddiocese.org. pothe.org

Volunteer

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: Help make life better for people affected by cancer in Scarborough and Portland. Clayton’s House host in Portland, orientation ambassador, wig and headwear consultant, Reiki, community gardeners needed. dempseycenter.org/volunteer

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: Review the most urgently needed positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at volunteerNNE@redcross.org or 800-464-6692.

Puppy raisers and sitters: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people to teach basic skills and socialize puppies and for puppy sitters. maineregion@guidingeyes.net or visit guidingeyes.org/puppy-raising

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing. habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild

Workshops/Talks

Friday 12/1

“Password Protection and Password Managers”: 10 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

Sunday 12/3

“Mapping Scarborough”: 2 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Reservation required. scarboroughhistoricalsociety.org

Monday 12/4

“What to Do When Everyone Mumbles”: 2 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Free, registration required. oceanviewrc.com

Wednesday 12/6

“Native Trees and Climate Resiliency”: 5:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

“Climate Challenges of South Asia”: 6:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough and Prince Memorial libraries. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Thursday 12/7

Planned and Unexpected Family Business Transitions: 8 a.m., available on Zoom or at BerryDunn, 2211 Congress St., Portland. $35 in-person, $15 virtual. fambusiness.org

Ongoing

Career building, entrepreneurship and money management: Online classes by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Free college courses: For adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system. bit.ly/3qL5RwC

“From Farm to Table Fare”: Seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock.

Healthy Living for ME: Classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: Hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center on youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: Nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: Free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Resources and classes at mofga.org.

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m., first Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library Community Room, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: Resources, services and education for healthy aging, in-person and remote. Call 396-6500 or email SMAAResource@yarmouth.me.us. smaaa.org

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: Help with technology, 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth. Schedule a 15-min appointment. Sign up at circulation desk or by phone. yarmouthlibrary.org

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: Educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

World Affairs Conversation Group: 11 a.m., every other Friday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

