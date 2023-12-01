MaineHealth has hired a Mississippi hospital executive to oversee Maine Medical Center in Portland and Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and Sanford.

Britt Crewse will serve as regional president beginning in January, MaineHealth announced Friday.

“We are very pleased to have identified and attracted a candidate of Britt’s caliber and commitment to providing high-quality health care,” Andrew Mueller, MD, chief executive officer of MaineHealth said in a prepared statement. “Britt comes to us with more than 30 years of health care experience and an impressive list of accomplishments.”

Crewse has been chief executive officer of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi since 2020. Before that, he had leadership roles at Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C., Ernst & Young LLP and Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.

Britt holds a Master of Health Science and Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida.

“MaineHealth’s care team has an incredible reputation for providing patient-centered care, educating caregivers and researching better ways to provide care,” Crewse said in the new release.” It’s that mission, the dedicated professionals behind it and the positive impact they have together on the communities they serve that drew me to Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.”

Crewse will replace Jeff Sanders, who left the organization this summer. MaineHealth would not disclose salary information.

Maine Medical Center is Maine’s largest hospital with 700 licensed beds, is the state’s only academic medical center and home to its only Level 1 trauma center. Southern Maine Health Care includes its hospital in Biddeford and emergency care, surgical services and diagnostic and therapy services in Biddeford and Sanford.

