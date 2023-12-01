Maine has met or exceeded most of the goals of its first climate action plan, like heat pump installations and home weatherization targets, but is falling short of hitting its electric vehicle and land conservation targets, according to a new report issued Friday by the Maine Climate Council.

The 2020 plan, Maine Won’t Wait, developed specific goals to prepare for climate change and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions: install heat pumps, weatherize buildings, conserve land, build a green power grid, create clean energy jobs, increase electric vehicles, and foster local climate projects.

According to the latest progress report – the last one before the council releases its second state climate plan in 2024 – Maine surpassed its 100,000 heat pump goal this year, installing at least 115,492 pumps since 2019. It is now working toward a new goal of 275,000 by 2027.

The Council has also already exceeded its goal of creating 100 community resiliency partnerships, which are collaborations – 175 and counting – that provide municipalities with grants and technical expertise to enable them to prepare for a warmer and wetter Maine.

If it keeps up its aggressive pace, Maine is on track to meet its goal of weatherizing 17,500 homes by 2025. It has weatherized 12,705 homes since 2019, with a 39% increase in new projects over the last year. If it keeps up that pace, Maine will have surpassed its weatherization goal by the end of 2024.

Maine is falling short of its goal of conserving 30 percent of its lands by 2030, according to the new data. About 22.2% of Maine lands are currently protected, but that number is inching upward at such a snail’s pace – 21.5% in 2020, 21.7% in 2021, and 22% in 2022 – that hitting its goal is unlikely.

Both the 2020 climate plan and state law require Maine to create a green power grid that is powered by 80% renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar power. Currently, 51% of Maine’s energy is “clean,” up from 45 and 48% in 2021 and 2022, but still substantially below goal, according to the report.

But Maine is farthest behind in hitting its electric vehicle targets. In the 2020 report, the Maine Climate Council concluded that Maine needed 219,000 electric vehicles operating in Maine by 2030 to reach the state’s greenhouse gas reduction and carbon neutrality goals.

Mainers now own 12,369 electric vehicles, according to the report, which is an estimated 33% year-over-year increase. Even if that high rate were to hold steady through the end of the decade, however, Maine would still fall short, hitting only 42% of its electric vehicle goal by 2030.

On Friday, council members blamed the electric vehicle gap on national automakers failing to keep their commitments to produce enough affordable electric vehicles to meet demand and a lagging supply chain that has slowed auto manufacturing and sales around the world.

