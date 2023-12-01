The South Portland teenager accused of trying to recruit another person to his scheme to commit murder at his high school last spring was detained Thursday after allegedly violating the conditions of his release.

Tristan Hamilton, 17, is expected to attend a public detention hearing in Cumberland County Juvenile Court Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the South Portland Police. The release did not specifically name Hamilton, but it described the terrorizing, arson, and criminal solicitation for murder charges that have made him well known across Southern Maine since his arrest.

The specifics of the state’s case against Hamilton, including the details of his alleged plot and how police learned of it, remain sealed due to strict confidentiality laws designed to protect minors going through the juvenile court system.

It was not immediately clear what conditions of release Hamilton is accused of violating.

Related South Portland teen accused in scheme to kill members of school community pleads not guilty

According to testimony given at a hearing in October where the teenager pleaded not guilty to the charges, he was briefly detained following the dramatic SWAT raid on his home in April, which police say resulted in the seizure of several high-powered rifles. But after District Court Judge Peter Darvin denied prosecutors’ requests that the teenager remain in custody, Hamilton returned home. In October, prosecutors again pushed to have him detained after he briefly encountered a group of South Portland students at an ice cream shop during school hours.

But Hamilton’s lawyers remained adamant that their client is not a threat to the community. The juvenile corrections officer assigned to his case supported that claim. Darvin agreed and ruled that Hamilton could continue to live at home with some conditions, including that he is prohibited from possessing weapons and flammable objects, barred from going to school grounds, must receive therapy, must check in with a juvenile community corrections officer multiple times a day and is under a tracking monitor

“I have no reason to believe the public is currently at risk,” Darvin said in October. “I’m not asking you to take my word for it. … I’m just saying the court is satisfied.”

The detention hearing, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, will be open to the public.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: