Sanford police are investigating a shooting at a downtown intersection on Friday afternoon.

Maj. Matthew Gagne said in a news release that police received a call about the shooting at 3:52 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Lebanon streets.

Witnesses told officers that a man had been walking in the roadway, yelling at vehicles, and carrying a knife. Gagne said the man approached a food truck in the parking lot of T-Mobile.

“There was a confrontation with the owner of the truck and the male with the knife,” Gagne said in the release. “The male with the knife was shot.”

Gagne said the shooter is cooperating with police as they investigate, and the injured man is currently in serious condition at Maine Medical Center. There is no risk to the public.

This story will be updated.

