Most applications for help from the Press Herald Toy Fund come from a parent. Some are submitted by grandparents who find themselves struggling to care for young children again.

A few requests come from older siblings thrust into the role of parent and trying to give younger brothers and sisters a sense of normalcy at the holidays.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

But one recent application had an unusual entry on the line asking for the applicant’s relationship to the children: “self.”

The child in need of help is an 11-year-old boy in southern Maine. He was removed from his family for reasons we don’t know, and is among an unknown number of Maine children who cannot stay in their homes but have not yet been placed in a foster home.

A caseworker sent in the Toy Fund application after she and others who know the boy’s circumstances decided to look for help at the holidays.

“There’s nobody who could put in for him,” she said. “So when I got to that question (on the application), I just wrote ‘self.’ ”

Advertisement

The caseworker said she could not talk about the child or his case. And identifying her would potentially identify the child, something the Toy Fund is careful to never do.

There are many more children out there who need support, she said, and trying to help them all can be overwhelming. So it was a relief for her to hear that, thanks to Toy Fund donors, this young boy won’t feel all alone and forgotten on Christmas morning.

“Any help you can give this kiddo would be really great,” she said.

The Toy Fund uses donations from readers to buy new toys and books for thousands of children in need.

To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Advertisement

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

Merry Christmas! Judy and Jeff Kane $500

Guy and Barbara Puffer $105.52

Merry Christmas! In loving memory of Jack Marsh. Anne, William & Joe $105.52

Advertisement

Anonymous $105.52

Greg and Debbie Tait $52.91

Wishing a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday season to all! Derek Berg $300

Cameron Linen $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $21.35

Advertisement

From Molly and Finn Snow $210.73

Anonymous $526.35

Merry Christmas, and thank you to all the wonderful volunteers! Bonnie Washuk $105.52

For Margaret who loved Christmas Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

Finn and Declan Lefebvre $105.52

Advertisement

Pamela Cox & Richard Kessler $250

In memory of Uncle Dan. With love Tyler, Rachael, Emilie and Abbie. $52.91

In loving memory of Raymond A. Strout – Always and Forever Anonymous $100

Love, Libby and Dave Mccullum $263.33

In loving memory of Alice Davis from Debbie & Mick Debbie & Mick $52.91

For Santa’s Sleigh! Mike, Ang and Nugget $50

Advertisement

In memory of Carlene Casparius, Atwell Family $52.91

Merry Christmas to All Stella A. $52.91

Anonymous $5,260.70

Anonymous $30

Betsy Krementz $500

Anonymous $21.35

TOTAL TO DATE: $31,811.87

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: