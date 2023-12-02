Authorities were responding to a fire incident at a home in New Gloucester on Saturday afternoon.

A dispatcher confirmed just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday that Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the New Gloucester Fire Department were on scene at 1342 Intervale Road.

They did not answer any further questions about whether anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.

The fire chief was not immediately able to answer a call Saturday afternoon and was still on the scene, according to an operator.

This story will be updated.

