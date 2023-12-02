TORONTO — Brad Marchand scored at 4:52 of overtime as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: NESN

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Trent Frederic and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 37 saves for the Bruins, who have won two in a row after three straight regulation losses.

Auston Matthews scored twice and Max Domi also had a goal for Toronto. Joseph Woll stopped 33 shots.

Marchand’s winner came after William Nylander fell in the neutral zone. Pastrnak was denied on a breakaway, then threw the puck back toward the front of the net and it found its way to Marchand, who scored into an empty net for his eighth goal of the season.

Woll made a breakaway stop on Pavel Zacha in OT, and Ullmark denied Marner from in close.

Toronto tied the score with 4.8 seconds left in regulation when Matthews scored his second of the night and 16th of the season.

Advertisement

Boston opened the scoring at 10:45 of the first period when Pastrnak dashed over the Toronto blue line and rifled his 14th goal over Woll’s shoulder to become the first player to score 50 times in the 2023 calendar year.

Matthews hit the post early in the second before Pastrnak found a pinching Shattenkirk with a perfect diagonal pass in the offensive zone for the defenseman to roof his first goal with the Bruins.

Matthews got the Maple Leafs on the scoreboard with 7:54 remaining in the middle period when he scored his 15th goal, with Ullmark out of position and Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy trying to play goal on a scramble.

Domi, who’s father, Tie, was a Toronto fan favorite, scored his first with the Maple Leafs at 2:11 of the third after taking a pass from Nick Robertson and moving in all alone on Ullmark.

Frederic put the Bruins back ahead with 6:50 left in regulation when he poked in a rebound after Derek Forbort took the initial shot.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous