“I purchased the Elon Musk biography by Walter Isaacson as a Christmas gift for a family member but HAD to read it myself first as a space enthusiast. Isaacson is an incredible writer; I had read two previous books by him, which influenced my decision to buy this one. Isaacson takes a complex and controversial person like Musk and describes him so thoroughly that you feel you understand what drives his decisions and actions.

“As a child, I watched the U.S. land on the moon, and then saw the Shuttle program discontinued, so SpaceX missions are a rebirth of interest for me. The hurdles overcome by SpaceX are enormous and Musk’s returnable rocket accomplishments by a private company (not NASA) may seem normal to many but are truly humbling to me. His vision for Tesla and full self-driving AI future plans appeal to me as an aging boomer. The book tells the story of Musk emigrating to the U.S., overcoming a difficult childhood and living with Asperger’s and then advancing the world in electric cars and space travel.” — MARY MARSHALL, York

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. What makes it a can’t-miss read for the rest of us? As the days grow colder, and the cozy reading season begins, we want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to pgrodinsky@pressherald.com, and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

