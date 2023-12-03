Cheverus field hockey coach Theresa Arsenault said her program changed the day Lily Johnson arrived in 2020 to start her career. On Sunday, that career came full circle.

Johnson won the Miss Maine Field Hockey award as the state’s top senior player, taking home the prize after scoring 12 goals to go with 15 assists while helping the Stags win their second Class A state championship in three years. She became the first Cheverus player to win the award, edging out Skowhegan’s Layla Conway and Laney LeBlanc.

“I’m very excited right now,” said Johnson, who’ll continue her career at Boston University. “I’m really proud of my team. … They’ve helped me so much to get me where I am.”

Johnson finished her three official years at Cheverus – her first year was curtailed by the pandemic – with 52 goals and 45 assists, but her value to the team went beyond statistics. Johnson played a prominent role in the Stags’ defense, then had the ball skills to lead their transition and the field vision to quarterback the offense.

“There’s nobody better than Lily,” Arsenault said. “She’s so humble. She’s not super flashy when she plays, but she literally orchestrates everything on the field. I’m super happy for her and all of her hard work, and that it’s not just me recognizing how great she is, but that across the state of Maine, they were able to recognize that as well.”

Arsenault said that if she drew a line on a board where Johnson went during a game, “there would be lines all over the entire board.” For Johnson, that ability to play in all phases has been a point of pride.

Advertisement

“It kind of gives an example for other girls, who are younger and will be in those positions,” she said. “I’m honored to be that role model for them.”

Johnson’s best game may have been her last. In the Class A final against Skowhegan, she anchored a midfield that consistently turned away a strong Skowhegan offense, and her ability to take and then control the ball allowed the Stags to dominate possession in a 2-1 win.

“That is Lily,” Arsenault said. “Whenever anything’s needed, or whenever it’s a tough moment or tough game, she’s always consistent. She thrives in those moments.”

On Sunday, she added a final piece of hardware.

“This is just icing on the cake,” Johnson said. “It’s a great way to end off my high school career.”

Conway, a forward and Skowhegan’s second all-time leading scorer with 90 goals, finished this season with 25 goals and 10 assists. LeBlanc, a midfielder, recorded 14 goals and 13 assists.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous