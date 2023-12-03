NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gardner Minshew threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 2:31 left in overtime and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 31-28 Sunday for their fourth straight victory to keep pace in the playoff race in the AFC.

The Colts (7-5) had to score a touchdown after Nick Folk made a 46-yard field goal with 4:19 left in overtime to put Tennessee up. Indianapolis came in holding the seventh and last spot in the AFC.

Tennessee (4-8) lost its first true home game this season and has yet to win consecutive games overall.

The Titans not only blew a 17-7 lead, but Folk missed his first extra point this season with 5:26 left in regulation that could have put Tennessee up 26-25.

Backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill had to fill in on the missed PAT, with usual holder and punter Ryan Stonehouse knocked out of the game early in the fourth quarter after injuring his left leg.

Special teams helped the Colts score 10 points. Nick Cross blocked a punt that Grant Stuard returned 18 yards for a TD late in the third quarter. Then Tony Brown forced a fumble on Stonehouse’s next punt attempt, running into his left leg.

Minshew threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns as he won his fourth straight game for the first time in his five NFL seasons.

TEXANS 22, BRONCOS 17: Nico Collins had a career-high 191 yards receiving and a fourth-quarter touchdown, and Jimmie Ward intercepted Denver’s Russell Wilson in the end zone with 9 seconds left to left to help Houston (7-5) hold on for a win over the visiting Broncos (6-6).

Ward leapt in front of intended receiver Lucas Krull to secure the fourth victory in five games for Houston and snap a five-game winning streak for Denver.

Wilson was intercepted a season-high three times, all of them after halftime. Derek Stingley Jr. had the first two picks for the Texans.

Houston rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards to end a streak of four straight games with at least 300 yards passing. Star rookie receiver Tank Dell injured his ankle in the first half and was carted off the field.

DOLPHINS 45, COMMANDERS 15: Tyreek Hill had two touchdowns among his 157 yards receiving, and Miami routed Washington (4-9) in Landover, Maryland, to pad its lead atop the AFC East and get to 9-3 for the first time since 2001.

Tua Tagovailoa was 18 of 24 for 280 yards, including TD passes of 78 and 60 yards to Hill, the NFL’s leading receiver left wide open on his 11th and 12th trips to the end zone this season. Tagovailoa was turnover-free after giving the ball away four times over the past two games.

De’Von Achane ran for two touchdowns in his return after missing five of the previous six games because of a knee injury. Raheem Mostert also had a rushing TD for Miami’s league-leading offense that put up 406 yards.

In extending their winning streak to three, the Dolphins even got scoring from their defense, thanks to linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel’s 33-yard pick-6 of Sam Howell late in the first quarter. They sacked Howell three times.

LIONS 33, SAINTS 28: Sam LaPorta had career highs of nine catches for 140 yards, including an early touchdown and a crucial first-down snag in the final minutes, and Detroit (9-3) won at New Orleans (5-7) to post its best record through 12 games since 1962.

The Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr in the fourth quarter to back, shoulder and head injuries. Carr was hurt on a penalized hit by Bruce Irvin, who drove the weight of his body into the quarterback.

Jared Goff passed for 213 yards and two TDs for the Lions, who raced to a three-touchdown lead and then held off a valiant comeback bid by the Saints.

FALCONS 13, JETS 8: Desmond Ridder threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt and visiting Atlanta (6-6) took over sole possession of first place in the NFC South by slogging its way to an ugly victory over punchless New York (4-8) on a dreary, rainy Sunday.

The Jets got an early safety but couldn’t get anything going on offense in losing their fifth straight game. They pulled quarterback Tim Boyle and replaced him with Trevor Siemian in the fourth quarter to try to provide a spark, but it was more of the same misery in a half-filled, rain-soaked MetLife Stadium.

