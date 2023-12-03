PALM COAST, Fla. – Everett “Rob” Robbins Knight of Palm Coast, Fla., died peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family on Nov. 30, 2023. Born on August 13, 1947 in Camden, NJ, he spent a happy childhood and adolescence in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he was a member of the Cape Elizabeth High School Class of 1965. He especially loved the ocean and as a young teen, spent many happy hours taking his motorboat out around to the islands of Casco Bay.

After a brief stint in college, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served two tours in Vietnam in 1967-69. Everett was in the Battle of Hue and the final assault on the Citadel during the Tet Offensive. He was discharged as a sergeant. After returning home to Maine, he worked in surveying and pipefitting and worked for many years helping to build the Seabrook nuclear plant. In later years, he worked in Arizona, Alaska, and Texas but still returned to work at Cotter Industries in Danvers, Massachusetts and then back to Maine to work at National Semi-Conductor in South Portland. He retired to Florida with his wife of almost 30 years, Shirley (Welch) Knight. She pre-deceased him in 2016.

Pre-deceased by his parents Ellen and Lloyd Knight, Everett is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Kiser and her husband, Derek of Point Blank, Texas, as well as their four children, Emily, Sarah, Mary, and Evan, and his great-grandchild, JJ, all of Texas. Everett is also survived by his sister, Karla Knight and her husband Tom Murphy of Maynard, Massachusetts; brothers, Roy Knight and his wife Liddy Berry of Holden, Massachusetts; Cornell Knight and his wife Kay Rand of Bar Harbor, Maine; and Eric Knight and his wife Ellen of Cape Elizabeth, Maine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children.

Everett was devoted to his country and proudly flew the American and Marine Corps flags. He loved hunting and fishing. He will be missed by family, friends, as well as his many caregivers.

A graveside celebration of life will take place next summer.

The family of Mr. Knight has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations of Palm Coast, Florida. Condolences may be left at clymerfuneralhome.com

