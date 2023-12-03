WINDHAM – Joseph Stephen Lawrence, passed away on Nov. 27, 2023, at the Gosnell Memorial House with the love of his family surrounding him—along with his dog, Baxter.

Joe was born in Warwick, RI on April 20, 1954. He is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years, Jennifer Lawrence, whom he shared a family of five sons and one daughter: Joseph Lawrence, Stephen Lawrence and partner Nichole Trefethen, Shane Kelly and wife Asia Kelly, Tyler Kelly, Troy Lawrence, and Samantha Kelly; grandchildren, Noah Lawrence, Olivia Lawrence, and Kennedy Kelly; his sisters Doris Lorraine Higgins and Jane Corrigan and their spouses; mother-in-law Anita Rondeau; brother-in-law Jeffrey Rondeau; and numerous nephews. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Doris Lawrence and his father-in-law Philip Rondeau.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island, Joe attended the FAA Academy to train and become an air traffic controller. His 30-year career was the perfect fit for Joe who was always calm under pressure at work and in life. His work brought him many friends from the tower with whom he enjoyed hiking the white mountains, competing in the Camden Snow Bowl, fantasy football camaraderie and coffee meet ups.

Joe’s lifelong commitment to fitness, even during his battle with cancer, was inspiring for all to witness. During his later years, his joy came from spending time at the lake with his family and Baxter. Joe was a selfless man whose passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of all who loved him. His ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive and love unconditionally will forever be remembered.

A memorial service will be held at the Rock Church in Scarborough on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To offer words of condolence for the family please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

Those who wish to remember Joe, please consider a donation in his memory to:

The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074 or online at

https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous