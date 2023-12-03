BASKETBALL

Jordan Schakel scored his only basket of the game to put the Maine Celtics ahead with 26 seconds remaining, and DJ Steward made a steal and three late free throws to clinch a 103-99 victory over the Capital City Go-Go in a G League game Sunday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

Steward led the Celtics with 24 points. JD Davison had 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, Tony Snell and Brandon Slater each scored 13 points, and Nathan Knight finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

GOLF

PGA: Scottie Scheffler closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Hero World Challenge at Nassau, Bahamas.

Scheffler, a runner-up in the Bahamas the last two years, played bogey-free and didn’t let anyone get closer than two shots on the back nine as he ended the year with his fifth victory worldwide.

Scheffler finished at 20-under 268. Sepp Straka made three late birdies for a 64 to take second place.

Tiger Woods finished 72 holes for only the third time in the last two years. He closed with a 72 and ended up 18th in the 20-man field at even par.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Dean Burmester secured back-to-back wins on home soil, shooting a 4-under 68 in the final round of the South African Open Championship in Johannesburg.

Burmester made six birdies and two bogeys in tricky conditions to finish at 11 under for a three-stroke victory. He won the Joburg Open last week.

Italian Renato Paratore (70), Sweden’s Jesper Svensson (71) and South African Ryan van Velzen (73) tied for second.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th-minute equalizer on a header earned Tottenham a 3-3 tie at Manchester City, consigning the defending Premier League champions to a third straight draw.

The result dropped City into third place, three points behind league leader Arsenal. Tottenham is in fifth place, six points back.

• Wataru Endo tied the game in the 87th minute and Trent Alexander-Arnold got the winner just a minute later as Liverpool rallied for a 4-3 win over visiting Fulham.

Liverpool moved into second place, two points behind Arsenal.

• Ollie Watkins produced a dramatic 90th-minute equalizer as Aston Villa twice came from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and remain in fourth place.

• Enzo Fernandez scored twice as 10-man Chelsea held on to beat visiting Brighton, 3-2.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Federica Brignone of Italy won a second consecutive giant slalom in Tremblant, Quebec, turning in a terrific second run to beat Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland and American Mikaela Shiffrin.

Brignone was only sixth after the opening leg but posted the fastest second leg for a combined time of 2 minutes, 11.95 seconds.

Gut-Behrami was 0.33 seconds back. Shiffrin finished 0.39 off the pace but added to her lead over Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in the overall World Cup standings.

