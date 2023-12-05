Bath Housing recently announced new members on two of its boards. Betsey Greene Glazier has been appointed by the Bath City Council to the Bath Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; Phyllis Bailey, a former city councilor, has joined the Bath Housing Development Corporation Board of Directors. Both will serve five-year terms.

Glazier was born and raised in Bath and graduated from Morse High in 1964. She had a long career at Mid Coast Hospital as a medical records transcriptionist and analyst until her retirement. As a young adult, Glazier worked in Washington, D.C., for Sen. Edmund Muskie, solving problems and challenges facing constituents who reached out for assistance. She was chosen for a travel team when Muskie ran for vice president on the ticket with Sen. Hubert Humphrey as Humphrey eyed the White House. Today, she lives in Bath where she enjoys painting folk art, baking, reading horror stories, and antique and treasure hunting.

After six years as a Bath city councilor for Ward 6, Bailey joins the board of directors after nine years of involvement with the organization, serving on its Programs Committee. Bailey has a range of experience in elder care/wellness, age-in-place programming and policy. She was critical in the passing of Bath’s accessory dwelling unit ordinance and in creating the city’s Guidebook for Planning Accessory Dwelling Units. During the pandemic, Bailey volunteered to edit the Bath Senior Center Newsletter to ensure the distribution of important resources to community members, which she did for two years.

