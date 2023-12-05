It has a shamefully long time since all those sweet little children were massacred in Connecticut. At the time, I thought that maybe the unspeakable horror of this would result in people finally demanding more gun control. I was clearly too optimistic.
Lewiston is just the latest of way too many tragedies. I’m not a constitutional scholar but common sense says they meant muzzle-loading muskets were the arms we were meant to maintain, not military-grade weapons designed for only one thing: mass killings. I’m pretty sure controlling them will not impact deer hunters. How many killings are finally too much?
Thomas Quaranto
Newcastle
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.