It has a shamefully long time since all those sweet little children were massacred in Connecticut. At the time, I thought that maybe the unspeakable horror of this would result in people finally demanding more gun control. I was clearly too optimistic.

Lewiston is just the latest of way too many tragedies. I’m not a constitutional scholar but common sense says they meant muzzle-loading muskets were the arms we were meant to maintain, not military-grade weapons designed for only one thing: mass killings. I’m pretty sure controlling them will not impact deer hunters. How many killings are finally too much?

Thomas Quaranto

Newcastle

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: