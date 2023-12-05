I am tired of letter after letter putting down gun owners. I grew up with guns in my house and we (my brother and I) knew never touch a gun. My father was a policeman for over 20 years and there was never a problem. We always knew where they were. I know a lot of people who own them and they haven’t had any problems. Just because of the nuts out there we are vilified as nuts, too. Use common sense and blame them instead for the problems we have today.

The people who are running this newspaper seem to think they don’t need to give our opinions because I haven’t seen a letter from me published in over a year.

Richard Aspinall Sr.

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: