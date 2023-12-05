The Oct. 25 letter to the editor, “Stop heavy metal mining near Mount Katahdin,” was high in emotion and near devoid of facts. I have no connection with Wolfen Industries that desires to develop the mine, or any other mining company.

I obtained a bachelor’s degree in geology and later a master’s in environmental engineering and am a practicing professional wastewater engineer. The first error is a misrepresentation by the Portland Press Herald. The photo accompanying the letter is of Katahdin from the summit of Mt. Chase. The proposed mine site is 2.4 miles to the northeast of Mt. Chase, on the opposite side from Katahdin, and 1,200-feet lower than Mt. Chase and next to a ridge that is 160 feet higher than the mine. The view from the mine site will be the backside of Mt. Chase and the ridge – not Katahdin nor the Woods and Waters National Monument.

Additionally, the mine is not 20 miles from Katahdin, it is 28 miles distant. For clarification, the mine site is not in the Woods and Waters National Monument watershed. It is in the Mattawamkeag River watershed that drains away from the monument. Not that it makes a difference. Any water discharge will need to meet its permit requirements, which are controlled by the receiving stream. Water quality requirements are determined by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The request is for a zoning change to allow mining of this highly wood-harvested area. Then Wolfden will need to start the thorough permitting process with DEP to obtain an operating permit. Approve the zoning change. After all, if it isn’t grown, it’s got to be mined.

Carlton Wilcox

Minot

